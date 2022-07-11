Thomas Tuchel reluctant to back Chelsea’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Manchester United this summer and one of the likeliest destinations for the Portuguese is fellow Premier League club Chelsea. Todd Boehly, their new owner, wants to sign him. But Thomas Tuchel isn’t quite so sure.

Cristiano’s quality is undoubted but the reality is that the current incarnation of the 37-year-old requires the team he’s playing for to be restructured to accommodate him. Tuchel prefers a more dynamic attack according to The Daily Mail and Marca.

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and that kind of profile of player is thought to be more in line with Tuchel’s preferences than an ageing superstar like Cristiano. It may put a halt to the move.

Cristiano is determined to play Champions League football next season and United can’t offer him that having just finished sixth in 2021/22. They’ll be playing Europa League football in 2022/23.