Thibaut Courtios ready for World Cup challenge in 2022

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois believes the 2022 World Cup with make the upcoming season the hardest club campaign ever.

Los Blancos ended 2021/22 season in style with Courtois playing a key role in their La Liga and Champions League title wins back in May.

The Belgian international was also named in the Champions League team of the season after a man of the match display in their final win over Liverpool in Paris.

However, the inclusion of a mid-season World Cup will disrupt the schedule in a untested way in the months ahead, with Spain joining other major European leagues by introducing a controversial end-of-year season break.

“I am looking forward to the new season”, as per reports from Marca.

“Real Madrid brings out the best in oneself.

“The team is very hungry and everything starts very soon with the European Super Cup.

“But, the World Cup in Qatar will make the season more intense than any other before.”

Courtois will take his place between the posts for Belgium in Qatar with the Red Devils tipped to reach their first major final since 1980.

They are joined in Group F by unfancied duo Canada and Morocco, plus old foes Croatia.