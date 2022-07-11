Sporting Club de Portugal reach agreement with Barcelona to sign Francisco Trincao

Sporting Club de Portugal have reached a full agreement with Barcelona to sign Francisco Trincao according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese outfit have signed him on a loan deal with a €10m obligation to buy. He’s in Lisbon to complete the move.

Barcelona will retain a buy-back clause that will remain active for three years in case the youngster fulfils his evident potential back in his homeland working under Ruben Amorim, the coach who brought him through at Braga before he joined Barcelona.

Trincao, 22, had played just 48 games with Braga’s first team – contributing nine goals and 12 assists – before securing his big move to Camp Nou. Things haven’t quite worked out for him, however, and he leaves for Sporting after spending last season on loan in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Trincao, who’s earned seven caps for the Portuguese national team, contributed three goals and an assist in the 30 appearances he made during his season in England. His record at Barcelona stands at three goals and two assists in 42 appearances.