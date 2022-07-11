Sevilla tracking Sergio Reguilon return

La Liga giants Sevilla could make a bold move to bring Sergio Reguilon back to the club this month.

Reguilon’s future in North London has been placed in doubt in recent days after the Spanish international was omitted from Spurs’ pre-season squad.

Tottenham are currently touring South Korea ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but Reguilon has been left behind in the UK.

Teammate Giovani Lo Celso has also been omitted from the travelling party as he wraps up a permanent move to Villarreal.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Sevilla are monitoring Reguilon as an option, after he opted against joining them permanently in favour of Tottenham in 2020.

Ludwig Augustinsson’s loan switch to Aston Villa has increased their need for a new left back and Reguilon would be a popular choice amongst fans.

The 25-year-old made 31 league appearances on loan from Real Madrid in 2019/20 and his stock remains high in Spanish football.