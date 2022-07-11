Sevilla

Sevilla star Ludwig Augustinsson agrees Aston Villa loan

Swedish international Ludwig Augustinsson has agreed a season long loan move to join up with Aston Villa from Sevilla.

The Premier League side have been working on a deal since the start of the month as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his squad options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The move effectively ends Augustinsson’s time at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as his current Sevilla contract comes to an end next summer.

The former Werder Bremen defender struggled to establish himself regularly in the Sevilla starting XI following his arrival in 2021 with just 13 league starts last season.

Augustinsson’s exit will now reopen speculation over who could move to Sevilla to provide much needed cover at left back in the coming weeks.

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has been highlighted as a potential option, with the Spanish international left out of Spurs’ pre-season squad, after a mixed campaign in North London since Antonio Conte’s arrival.

Ludwig Augistinsson Sergio Reguilon

