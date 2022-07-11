Sevilla replace Diego Carlos with Brazilian centre-back Marcao from Galatasaray

Sevilla have announced the signing of Brazilian centre-back Marcao from Galatasaray in a club statement. He’s the Spanish club’s first signing of the new season and flew to South Korea, where Sevilla are attending a pre-season camp, on Sunday.

He’s signed a five-year deal that will tie him to the Andalusian outfit until the summer of 2027. Marcao has been designated at the replacement of his compatriot Diego Carlos, who left Sevilla for Aston Villa three years after joining from Nantes this summer.

Marcao, 26, already has a friend at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in fellow Brazilian Fernando Reges, who he played with at Galatasaray. That’s important as Fernando is a pillar of this Sevilla team.

Marcao, born in Londrina, played 140 games for Galatasaray in the three seasons he spent in Turkey. He contributed two goals and one assist. He’ll hope his time at the Sanchez-Pizjuan will help him earn international recognition with Brazil.