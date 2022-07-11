Roma and Milan are interested in signing Nabil Fekir from Real Betis

Nabil Fekir has joined up with the rest of Real Betis’ squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria according to Diario AS. But his future is far from clear – Goal have reported that Roma and Milan are both interested in signing the French international.

Fekir is happy at Betis and is the highest-paid player in the club’s history. He’s proven himself to be one of the most talented players in Spain since arriving at the Benito Villamarin. But the reality is that Betis need to sell in order to bring in new players.

And Fekir is probably the most valuable asset the Andalusian outfit have on their books. It’s thought Betis would entertain offers of around €35m for the playmaker, who cost them €20m when they signed him from Lyon. Betis own 70% of his rights.

Were Betis to receive what they wanted, they could move to bring back Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid. The Andalusian is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and is the seventh-choice midfielder. He’d cost between €10m-12m.