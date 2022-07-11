Raphinha believes dream Barcelona move is imminent after Catalan club makes €72m bid

Raphinha believes that his dream transfer to Barcelona is imminent according to Fabrizio Romano. The Catalan club will offer Leeds United €72m guaranteed for the Brazilian forward and it’s believed that the Premier League side will accept the bid.

Raphinha has been pushing for the move over the last 48 hours – he’s always been clear that Barcelona is his preferred destination despite strong interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. And now it appears that he’s gotten his wish.

Raphinha, born in Porto Alegre, joined Leeds from Rennes in the summer of 2020 and quickly became one of the most exciting players in England, contributing 17 goals and 12 assists for Leeds and becoming a Brazilian international during his time there. He’s since earned nine caps and scored three goals for his country.

The 25-year-old began his career in Brazil with Avai before coming to Europe to join Vitoria Guimaraes in 2016. Two years later he joined Sporting Club de Portugal before joining Rennes after a season in Lisbon. He joined Leeds the following summer.