Ousmane Dembele accepts Barcelona’s two-year contract offer on reduced terms

Ousmane Dembele has accepted Barcelona’s latest contract offer according to Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman has accepted a lower salary than he wanted and signed a two-year deal that will takes him to the summer of 2024 – he’s already in Barcelona.

Dembele’s previous contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June and he’s officially a free agent. The 24-year-old joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 as part of the package to replace the Paris Saint-Germain-bound Neymar Junior.

But he failed to replicate the form that earned him the move and never played the same kind of football that he had been at Borussia Dortmund. Injuries were a constant issue and he was unable to get a proper run of games in the first team.

That changed when Xavi Hernandez was appointed, however. The Catalan has been clear that the mercurial winger is an important player for his project and believes he has the potential to become one of the finest players in Europe. His support has been crucial.