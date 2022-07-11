Manchester City still pushing to sign Marc Cucurella despite competition from Chelsea

Manchester City are still pushing to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion despite rumoured competition from Chelsea according to Fabrizio Romano in his column with Caught Offside. The deal is expected to come to between €55-60m.

Cucurella, 23, joined Brighton from Getafe in the summer of 2021. He’s since established himself as one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League, contributing a goal and two assists in the 38 games he’s played in all competitions.

Born in Alella in Catalonia, Cucurella began his career with Espanyol before joining Barcelona in 2012. He spent the next five years at La Masia before stepping up to senior football but failed to make the grade at Camp Nou.

He spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Eibar before spending the following campaign on loan at Getafe, joining the latter on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020. His performances in the Spanish capital then earned him the move to England a year later.