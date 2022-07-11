La Liga to end Banco Santander sponsorship deal

La Liga have announced they are ending their long running sponsorship deal with Banco Santander at the end of 2022/23.

The Spanish banking giants have acted as the league’s primary sponsor since the start of the 2016/17 season after taking over from previous holders BBVA.

However, there will be a change of the guard from the 2023/24 campaign onwards, with both parties moving in a new direction in their respective sponsorship strategies.

The decision was confirmed via an official statement with Banco Santander remaining as a sponsor in a restructured model in the coming years.

La Liga are expected to announce their plans for the new naming rights holder ahead of the new season and league president Javier Tebas thanked the bank for their long standing collaboration.

“We thank you for the trust you have placed in La Liga over the years, and we will continue to collaborate on future projects with Banco Santander, to grow and promote both brands”, he said.

Tebas’ words were echoed from the opposite side of the agreement with Regional Head of Europe and CEO of Santander Spain, Antonio Simões, thanking La Liga for their combined relationship.

“We are delighted with our partnership with La Liga over the years and we are keen to explore further avenues of collaboration”.