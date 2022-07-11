Juventus complete the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Juventus have announced the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United in an official club statement. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the Frenchman over the years but he’s returned to Turin.

Because it’s Pogba’s second spell in Italy. The 29-year-old midfielder took his first steps in senior football with United before leaving the club for Juventus on a free transfer just as he broke into the first team under Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2012.

He then spent the next four seasons at Juventus, winning four out of four Serie A titles before returning to Old Trafford on a free transfer. He’s become a World Cup-winner since then, leading France to football’s ultimate prize in Russia in 2018, but has failed to inspire United to a similar sense of collective accomplishment.

Pogba, who’s earned 91 caps and scored eleven goals for the French national team, has played 232 games in total for United and contributed 39 goals and 51 assists. He’ll hope to enjoy his football with the same abandon as he did in his first spell in Turin.