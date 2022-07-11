Hugo Sanchez remains confident over Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid future move

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez believes Kylian Mbappe still wants to play for the club.

Los Blancos’ pursuit of the French international dominated the first weeks of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital since 2020 with Real Madrid highlighting him as their primary target ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Despite appearing set to join the Spanish giants, Mbappe eventually opted to sign a contract extension until 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Mbappe has left the door open on possibly making the move to Madrid further down the line, as his new deal only takes him up to 26, and Sanchez is confident the situation will reignite.

“Mbappé has not said a firm no to Madrid, he had to say ‘no’ due to social, political and family pressure”, as per reports from Radio Marca.

“But knowing him, I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid.”

📞 Toca realizar una llamada con una leyenda como es @hugosanchez_9 💥 "Mbappé no le dijo NO al Real Madrid. Fue tal la intimidación que tuvo por todas partes… Conociéndolo estoy seguro de que terminará jugando en el Real" 📻 https://t.co/ilgsizI4uT pic.twitter.com/4xhesugVQh — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 11, 2022

Sanchez’s words will be music to the ears of Real Madrid fans as the Mexican is one of the deadliest goal scorers to wear the famous white shirt.

After joining from city rivals Atletico Madrid, Sanchez netted 208 goals in 283 games between 1985 and 1992, alongside winning five La Liga titles.