Girona are plotting a move for Barcelona youngster Ez Abde

Girona began pre-season today ahead of their first season back in La Liga in some time. They did so with no new faces but the Catalan club do believe that they’ll bring in a couple of signings before the season begins – Barcelona’s Ez Abde is one.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Girona have asked their regional rivals about the Moroccan winger, who’s currently partaking in Barcelona’s pre-season under the orders of Xavi Hernandez. Despite this, however, it’s expected he’ll leave.

Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are both expected to be officially announced as Barcelona players in the coming week or so and both play in Abde’s position out on the right wing. It’s thought that Abde, who played ten games for the first team last season, would welcome a loan move to Girona.

Abde, 20, joined Barcelona from Hercules in the summer of 2021. He’s proven himself to be a useful squad member at Camp Nou but probably doesn’t have what it takes to become a real starter.