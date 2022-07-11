Frenkie de Jong still has no clarity regarding his future at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong’s future is still unclear. The Barcelona midfielder is keen to stay at Camp Nou this summer but has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League – Chelsea and Manchester United seem to be the two best-placed suitors.

Of key importance, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Caught Offside, is the resolution of the Dutchman’s contract situation at Barcelona. United are awaiting news and, while Chelsea are indeed interested, they’ve not yet made an offer.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for the Ajax team that thrilled Europe by making it to the semi-final of the Champions League the previous season. But the 25-year-old has failed to replicate the form that earned him the move.

De Jong, who’s earned 44 caps for the Dutch national team and scored one goal, has played 138 games across all competitions for Barcelona in the three full seasons he’s spent at the club. He’s contributed 13 goals and 17 assists and won the Copa del Rey.