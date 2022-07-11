Fiorentina tipped to move for Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand

Fiorentina have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad’s centre-back Robin Le Normand according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Marca. The Italian outfit have admired the 25-year-old Frenchman for some time but need to free up funds to sign him.

Fiorentina finished seventh in Serie A in 2021/22 to earn themselves a place in the Europa Conference League. They’ll hope to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Roma, who won last year’s inaugural edition of Europe’s third-tier competition.

And signing Le Normand would certainly help in that ambition – he’s a fine footballer. Born in Pabu, he began his career with Brest but left for Spain before consolidating himself in the first team.

Since then he’s played 136 games for the Basque outfit, contributing four goals and six assists. He’s proven himself to be one of the most reliable defenders in Spain and was a key part of the team that won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/21 season.