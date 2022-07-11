Ferran Torres hit by Barcelona pre-season injury blow

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has suffered a concerning pre-season injury setback.

The Spanish international returned to training last week as part of the first team squad’s staggered schedule this month.

Barcelona have confirmed a foot injury for the 22-year-old, via an official club statement, but there is no current estimate on how long he is expected to be out of action for.

LATEST NEWS | Ferran Torres has a right foot wound. His recovery will determine his availability for upcoming training sessions. pic.twitter.com/daB8vocIkq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 11, 2022

The next major decision for Xavi and Torres will come this weekend as Barcelona prepare to depart for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Their first summer outing is away at local neighbours UE Olot in midweek, before heading off across the Atlantic for four matches, before the end of July.

On their return to Spain, Xavi’s charges will take on Club Universidad Nacional (Pumas) on August 7, in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou, before starting the domestic season at home to Rayo Vallecano on August 13.