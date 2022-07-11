Erik ten Hag offers clear update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future amid exit rumours

Erik ten Hag has been appointed the latest coach of Manchester United and it’s far from an easy role. The Premier League side finished sixth last season to just about make it into this term’s Europa League and are a shadow of their former selves.

Turning this tanker around is going to be tricky, especially for a man without a great deal of experience in elite football. Ten Hag made his name as the architect of a superb Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League but has never had any meaningful experience outside of the Netherlands.

And this is coupled by what’s shaping up to be a tumultuous summer transfer window for United. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Old Trafford as he wants to play Champions League football next season and United’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has so far been frustrated.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he’s in our plans,” Ten Hag said at a press conference on Monday as carried by Fabrizio Romano. “He’s not with us due to personal issues. We’re planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that’s it. How to make Cristiano happy? I don’t know. I’m looking forward to working with him.”