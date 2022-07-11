Domingos Duarte swaps Granada for Getafe ahead of 2022/23

Veteran defender Domingos Duarte has joined Getafe following Granada’s La Liga relegation.

Duarte joined Granada ahead of the 2019/20 season following a nomadic few years in the Portuguese lower leagues and a loan spell at Deportivo la Coruna.

The 27-year-old centre back has established himself as a solid operator in the Spanish top flight but he was always likely to leave following Granada’s drop down into the second tier.

📢 OFICIAL | Domingos Duarte nuevo futbolista del Getafe. ¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona @domingosmduarte! 🥳#VamosGeta #DomingosAzulon — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) July 11, 2022

He joins Getafe on a four year deal in the Spanish capital, as part of a €1m transfer, with former club Sporting Lisbon receiving 25% of the fee, as per an agreement with Granada.

Duarte will add yet more experience to Quique Sanchez Flores‘ back line with reports linking Dakonam Djene with a potential exit this month.

The Togolese international is into the final year of his contract at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez with Turkish champions Trabzonspor tracking him as a potential option.