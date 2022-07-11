Chelsea name their price for Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are continuing to move aggressively in the transfer market after securing the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen according to Mundo Deportivo. One of the names high on their list of priorities is Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday even though he’s keen to leave Stamford Bridge and return to Spain to Barcelona. According to Goal, however, it’s going to cost €8m to prise him from West London. That’s the exact fee that they paid Marseille for him a decade ago.

Barcelona believe that asking price is excessive and are looking for Chelsea to lower their demands. Azpilicueta’s contract with the Premier League club expired at the end of June but was automatically renewed as he played north of 30 games in the 2021/22 season. Barcelona want to close the deal by July 16th so Azpilicueta can join their pre-season tour of the United States.