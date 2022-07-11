Borja Iglesias want Real Betis reunion with Hector Bellerin

Real Betis star Borja Iglesias is confident Hector Bellerin will return to the club very soon.

Bellerin joined Los Verdiblancos on a season long loan deal from Arsenal last summer after falling out of favour in North London.

Manuel Pellegrini has registered an interest in bringing Bellerin back to the club on a permanent deal with his Gunners future still undecided.

The former Barcelona academy star has returned to the UK in recent weeks and rejoined the first team squad for pre-season training.

However, despite the gridlock in talks on both sides, as Bellerin enters the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, Iglesias is sure Bellerin will return to Andalucia ahead of the new season.

“The truth is I miss him”, as per reports from Marca.

“A couple of nights ago we were talking on a video call, Aitor, he and I, for almost an hour and a half.

“We miss him, not only me, but the whole team. He is a guy who has contributed a lot and hopefully he can be here soon.”

Bellerin made 23 La Liga appearances on his return to Spanish football in 2021/22 and he is determined to return to his homeland with Takehiro Tomiyasu replacing him as first choice right back at Arsenal.