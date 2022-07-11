Barcelona to hold key meeting over Frenkie de Jong’s future amid Premier League interest

Frenkie de Jong is back in Barcelona and has began his pre-season campaign at the Ciutat Esportiva today. He was late returning, as were all the internationals who played Nations League matches during June or, like Ronald Araujo, friendlies.

De Jong’s contract at Barcelona runs until the summer of 2025 but his future is far from guaranteed. Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in signing him and, given the amount of money they could earn by selling him, Barcelona are open to listening to offers. According to Mundo Deportivo, a key meeting is planned in the coming days between the player and the club.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for the Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/19. But he’s failed to replicate the form that earned him the move and could be about to see his dream end.