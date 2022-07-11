Barcelona close in on the signing of 18-year-old Argentine starlet Roman Vega

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Argentinos Juniors’ teenager Roman Vega according to TyC Sports and Marca. The 18-year-old right-back, who’s played 75 minutes for Argentinos Juniors, will join Barcelona B on loan with an option to buy.

Argentinos Juniors are one of the most iconic clubs in South American football – they’re the outfit that gave Diego Maradona his first minutes as a professional footballer at the tender age of just 15. They’re currently 12th in the Argentine Primera Division.

Barcelona B finished a disappointing ninth in Group Two of the RFEF Primera Division in 2021/22. They’ll hope to push on this season and try to earn a place in the Segunda Division – bringing in a player as interesting as Vega will help with that ambition.

Barcelona’s first team are also hoping to perform more impressively in 2022/23. They finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in second this season and failed to win any silverware.