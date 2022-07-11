Andri Gudjohnsen close to leaving Real Madrid to join Swedish club IFK Norrkoping

Swedish outfit IFK Norrkoping are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid youngster Andri Gudjohnsen according to SportExpressen and Marca. Andri is the son of former Barcelona player Eidur Gudjohnsen and had been playing under Raul with Castilla.

Andri is just 20 but is already a full Icelandic international. Competing for minutes with Juanmi Latasa and Alvaro Rodriguez at Castilla, he scored four goals in 21 games during the 2021/22 season. Madrid signed him from Espanyol back in 2018.

And it was a coup at the time as Madrid had stolen a march on Barcelona, offering the Icelandic footballer a better deal than the Catalan club that his father enjoyed so much success with.

Barcelona signed Eidur from Chelsea in 2006 and scored ten goals in 72 games during his three seasons at Camp Nou. He won the Champions League, the European Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup (twice), the Copa del Rey and La Liga while at Barcelona.