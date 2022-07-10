Vinicius Junior agrees to sign new Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid have reached a deal to tie down Vinicius Junior for the coming five years.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Vinicius will sign a new contract with Los Blancos until 2027 and believes the deal has already been signed. Real Madrid will then choose an opportune moment to make the deal official. While there was little debate abut whether he would stay, there was some conversation on whether Vinicius would sign until 2026, but it appears the club have convinced him into a longer commitment.

The Brazilian winger will sign his second deal with Real Madrid and had been in negotiations for several months, with Florentino Perez bearing in mind that his current deal not only undervalued him but also expired in 2024.

Vinicius undoubtedly took the decisive step in his career to becoming an elite player last season, notably crowning that progression with the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Scoring 22 times last season and giving 20 assists to his teammates, it’s not reductive to single out Vinicius as the biggest difference between Real Madrid’s successful double this season and a trophy-less campaign in 2020-21. Their path to success next season will no doubt run through Karim Benzema and Vinicius once more this time round.

