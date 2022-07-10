Barcelona

Trincao set for Sporting Lisbon loan switch

Francisco Trincao will leave Barcelona to join Sporting Lisbon on loan in the coming days.

The Portuguese international has returned to Catalonia following a low key loan spell with Premier League side Wolves last season.

Wolves opted against pushing for a permanent transfer on the former Braga winger and his position at the Camp Nou remains unchanged.

However, despite their stance, Wolves were required to pay Barcelona a €6m fee to remove themselves from a transfer clause in the original deal.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is continuing his policy on offloading squad players ahead of the 2022/23 season with Trincao the next to leave the club.

As per reports from Marca, a deal has already been reached, with the 22-year-old set to sign a season long loan agreement, including a €20m mandatory purchase clause.

Trincao has shown flashes of promise during his time in Spain with three goals from 28 La Liga appearances during the 2020/21 campaign.

