Trincao set for Sporting Lisbon loan switch

Francisco Trincao will leave Barcelona to join Sporting Lisbon on loan in the coming days.

The Portuguese international has returned to Catalonia following a low key loan spell with Premier League side Wolves last season.

Wolves opted against pushing for a permanent transfer on the former Braga winger and his position at the Camp Nou remains unchanged.

However, despite their stance, Wolves were required to pay Barcelona a €6m fee to remove themselves from a transfer clause in the original deal.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is continuing his policy on offloading squad players ahead of the 2022/23 season with Trincao the next to leave the club.

As per reports from Marca, a deal has already been reached, with the 22-year-old set to sign a season long loan agreement, including a €20m mandatory purchase clause.

Trincao has shown flashes of promise during his time in Spain with three goals from 28 La Liga appearances during the 2020/21 campaign.