Sergio Busquets tipped for MLS move in 2023

Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets could move to Major League Soccer in 2023.

The Spanish international has taken over as captain for club and country in the last 12 months but his long term future is unclear.

The Catalan native turns 34 this month and he is into the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou with a renewal unlikely.

Despite Busquets’ ongoing importance in Xavi’s side, the club is moving in a new direction, with a focus on reducing squad wages.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Busquets has no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer, but that could change in 2023.

Sergio Busquets, approached by MLS clubs for next summer. He’s key part of Xavi project for this season – but there’s still nothing discussed on his contract, currently expiring in June 2023. 🇪🇸🇺🇸 #FCB Busquets will 100% stay this season and then could leave next summer. pic.twitter.com/yXXH7LvXAY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

The veteran midfielder is able to negotiate free transfer deals with non-Spanish clubs from January and he is on the radar of several US-based sides.

Busquets started 36 La Liga games last season, more than any other La Blaugrana player, and he will break the 700-game mark in 2022/23.

The Catalan native is third on the club’s all-time appearances list in league games (680) behind Xavi (767) and former teammate Lionel Messi (778).