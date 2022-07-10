Real Madrid cultivating fresh impetus at right-back

Real Madrid have only just said goodbye to club legend Marcelo, yet some are starting to believe they may have another quality Brazilian full-back on their hands.

Signed in April from Shakhtar Donetsk, on account of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tobias is just 18 years old but has been adapting well to his second move of the year. Playing with the Castilla side, Tobias managed to get on the pitch 4 times before the end of the season.

According to Diario AS, Tobias has been gaining admirers within Valdebebas. Currently partaking in the preseason for the first team, he will likely go on their tour to the USA. Carlo Ancelotti went as far as telling the press that he can make it at Real Madrid.

“He is learning, but he has a lot of quality. One of the things that has caught my attention is the speed at which he learns. The idea is to count on him for the future.”

He is still a foreign national and due to the number of spaces for non-European citizens in the squad, he is expected to remain with the Castilla side next season. However there is hope that Vinicius Junior may receive his citizenship soon, which would allow him some first team minutes.

With Dani Carvajal into his thirties, Real Madrid may be able to hold off on signing a future replacement if Tobias can continue his trajectory.