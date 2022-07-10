Real Betis hoping to take advantage of market movements in Premier League

At the start of the summer, the narrative was that Real Betis needed to sell at least €30m worth of assets before the they closed their accounts for the season on the 30th of June. With that deadline passed, there has still been no significant movement heading out of the Benito Villamarin.

One of the key pieces identified by Betis as a potential earner was Guido Rodriguez. Despite his importance to the team, the Argentine midfielder has stood out in his position and at 28, is in the prime of his career.

Throughout last season Atletico Madrid had been linked with him, but with their own finances in mind, Los Colchoneros brought in Axel Witsel instead.

Estadio Deportivo believe that Sporting Director Antonio Cordon may try to proposition Chelsea with a move for Rodriguez. Arsenal were the first side linked with Rodriguez and since have been placed in the running for Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante. Rodriguez could then become Kante’s replacement.

It should be said that Fabrizio Romano has since denied that any negotiations are ongoing for Kante, which would somewhat scupper Cordon’s plans.

While Betis retain a talented squad full of international quality players, many of them are aging into their late 20s and as such, make less attractive investments. All in all, it’s a tricky equation for Cordon to solve.