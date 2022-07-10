Raphinha will return for Leeds pre-season training

Brazilian star Raphinha will return to pre-season training with Leeds United tomorrow.

The 25-year-old has been granted an additional summer break after featuring for his national side last month.

However, the latest twist in his transfer saga with Barcelona emerged yesterday, as he was omitted from Jesse Marsch’s travelling pre-season squad.

Leeds travel to Australia for a warm up round of fixtures and Raphinha omission has heightened speculation over a possible move to Catalonia.

La Blaugrana are tracking the former Rennes star but Marsch is holding firm on an asking price in excess of €60m as the season prepare to restart.

His return for medical testing and training will focus attention back on his next move as Leeds prepare to dig in during the negotiations.

Barcelona are unwilling to meet Leeds’ current valuation of their star player and Premier League rivals Chelsea could launch a counter bid and block the ongoing talks.