Paris Saint-Germain interest in Inaki Pena unlikely to come to fruition

Barcelona have been consistent in their efforts to return Marc-Andre ter Stegen to full confidence, with manager Xavi Hernandez backing him at every opportunity. Yet in Inaki Pena, they have a quality young goalkeeper waiting for a spot in top tier football.

The 23-year-old went on loan to Galatasaray during the second half of last season and met Barcelona n the Europa League. After a string of impressive saves to maintain his clean sheet, many left Camp Nou impressed.

According to Sport, rumours have surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in taking Pena to Ligue 1. Sporting Advisor Luis Campos knows Pena and the goalkeeper only has a year left on his contract.

However they go on to say that Pena’s team are unaware of the interest and should it appear, are concentrated on Barcelona. With Neto Murara being pushed towards an exit, Xavi is counting on Pena as his backup for ter Stegen.

What is more, if he were to move to PSG, he would face an uphill battle to displace Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal there. If anything, Pena may fancy his chances of beating out ter Stegen more given the German has been under pressure in recent seasons.