Ousmane Dembele returns to Barcelona ahead of contract renewal

Ousmane Dembele has returned to Barcelona ahead of signing a contract renewal until 2024 at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants allowed the Frenchman to leave the club after his deal expired last month.

However, Xavi’s insistence in retaining him, has reignited talks in recent weeks, with the growing expectation of his return as a free agent.

The club have proposed a two-year contract to the Les Bleus star but on reduced terms to his previous contract in Catalonia.

All parties have now agreed the fresh arrangement with the former Borussia Dortmund winger on the verge of penning the deal.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dembele was spotted in Barcelona’s El Prat airport, as he landed back in Spain to confirm his return.

Ousmane Dembélé has just landed in Barcelona. He’s back to complete the new contract with Barça, already agreed until June 2024 🚨🛬 #FCB There’s full agreement still waiting for Barcelona final approval. Ousmane will reduce his salary.@victor_nahe 🎥⤵️pic.twitter.com/ZbYlkQW2EK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Dembele may be registered in time to join up with the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour of the United States but that will depend on the speed of the final details being wrapped up.