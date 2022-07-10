Napoli Sporting Director confirms ‘almost irresistible’ contract for Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer, but it appears his club are willing to move heaven and earth to keep him.

At 31 years of age, the Senegalese is probably looking at his last major contract in football and with a year left on his current deal, any move would likely come either this summer or next.

One of the key pretenders to his name has been Juventus and in a recent press conference, covered by Tutto Napoli, Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli made it clear that was not an option.

“It was not necessary to tell Koulibaly that we weren’t going to sell him to Juventus. For us, he is untouchable.”

Giuntoli even went on to detail the contract offer that Napoli have made to Koulibaly – it would certainly qualify in the realms of major.

“The President made him an offer you almost cannot refuse, he really offered him a lot. We offered him €6m for five years, net, without bonuses or anything. It’s €60m gross and also a future as a manager because the boy has distinguished himself on and off the park, he has given us a lot and he deserved this incredible offer.”

Even so, Koulibaly has still not accepted the offer and Giuntoli admitted the defender asked for some time to think it over.

Koulibaly was also linked with Barcelona earlier in the season, but it appears they will have to use other means to convince him than sheer finances. Barcelona have been particular about setting a structure for their salaries going forward and this would likely break that.

Image via Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images