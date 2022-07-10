Manchester United looking into Frenkie de Jong alternatives

Manchester United are very clearly pursuing Frenkie de Jong as the star addition to their crew for the upcoming season. Yet it appears they are considering the possibility of not being able to sign him.

The deal, which reportedly has been agreed between the clubs for some time, more or less hinges upon the Dutch midfielder and his wants. It could be that the heavy salary that he is due over the coming years may help him to decide against leaving Barcelona.

Either Manchester United are already planning for that eventuality. Sport have picked up on a report emanating out of France from L’Equipe, which suggests that United have contacted Paris Saint-Germain. They are interested in securing the services of the Argentine Leandro Paredes. The proposed asking price would be a significantly cheaper €22m.

Paredes, 28, was a key part of the PSG team that got to the Champions League final in 2020, but has since lost protagonism in the side. New manager Christophe Galtier is happy to see him depart too.

The domino that didn’t fall – this turn could lead to a change of plans in Barcelona. No doubt there was a school of thought of how to invest the de Jong money should he have completed a transfer.