Manchester City join Jules Kounde transfer race

Premier League champions Manchester City are the latest side considering a potential transfer move for Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

Domestic rivals Chelsea are rumoured to be the current front runners to sign the French international alongside previous interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Reports from Diario AS earlier this week claim the Blues are willing to match Sevilla’s current €75m asking price with Barcelona’s finances not as strong enough to compete.

However, despite the firmness of Chelsea’s interest, City have now entered the race, with Kounde still considering his options, as per the Daily Mail.

City boss Pep Guardiola is in the market for a new centre back with Nathan Ake set to leave ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Both clubs do have the resources to pay Kounde’s release clause at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and it could be a case of Kounde making the final call on which offer he chooses to accept in the coming months.