Manchester City enter Jules Kounde push as competition increases

Just a week ago, reports were circulating that Sevilla might have to lower their asking price due to the lack of interest in Jules Kounde. Now, it looks as if they might be able to auction him to the highest bidder.

Chelsea and Barcelona had been the chief contenders for his signature for a long time, but it had appeared as if the Blues were turning their attention to Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus. With several gaps to fill, they are also looking to bring in Nathan Ake from Manchester City.

Yet that may spark a reaction from Pep Guardiola’s team, who could look to Kounde to come in for Ake. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

Yet Chelsea may also come back in for Kounde too. It appears that whichever one of Bayern or Chelsea miss out on de Ligt see Kounde as the ideal second option, even if that will not go down well with the player himself.

It now appears there are plenty of pretenders to one of La Liga’s star defenders. To summarise, Sevilla Sporting Director will be hoping to extract a hefty fee for Kounde, while Barcelona may have to give up hope of signing him.

