Ludwig Augustinsson moves toward exit as Sevilla eye Premier League replacement

Sevilla Sporting Director is famed for extracting maximum value from his transfer markets, but Ludwig Augustinsson will not be remembered as one of those of famous steals.

The Swedish left-back arrived last season from Werder Bremen for €4.5m but struggled to adapt to Julen Lopetegui’s methods. Often at fault for goals and rarely the genesis of much in attack, Augustinsson made just 13 starts last season. By the end of it, central defender Karim Rekik was preferred at left-back by Lopetegui.

Estadio Deportivo have referenced a report from Muchodeporte which claims that Augustinsson will be moved onto the Premier League this summer. Aston Villa are on the verge of a loan deal with Sevilla, which would see the Swede move for €500k and the Midlands side take on all of his salary.

However they are considering bringing back a left-back from the Premier League to compete with Marcos Acuna. Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon played his best football at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and it was off the back of his season in Seville that Spurs paid €30m for him from Real Madrid.

That fee means that Tottenham will not part with him on the cheap and a loan deal is all that is being considered by Monchi. Reguilon would also have to lower his €4m salary.

Recently left out of Spurs’ preseason tour due to injury, Reguilon doesn’t seem to be valued highly by manager Antonio Conte. Whether Reguilon would be willing to play second fiddle to Acuna and reduce his salary remains to be seen. Should it happen, Monchi will once again be lauded for his smart work.