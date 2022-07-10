Las Palmas President meets with Barcelona over 18-year-old midfield star

Barcelona seem to be making an effort to acquire the brightest talents coming through the ranks of Spanish football. Following the success of their move for Pedri, now one of the best midfielders in world football, the Blaugrana have since recruited Pablo Torre and Fabio Blanco.

The latest target on their mind is another Canary Islander: Alberto Moleiro. Hoping to repeat the Pedri trick, the 18-year-old fits the bill of a smaller, technically proficient midfield talent. Making his debut in mid-August last year and since making 38 appearances.

Both Barcelona and Real Betis have been linked with his signature, but it appears the Catalans have nipped ahead in the race. Sport have published a report citing Canarias7, which says that Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez has travelled to Barcelona in order to finalise a deal with the Blaugrana.

Moleiro recently extended his contract with Las Palmas until 2026, raising his clause from €10m to €30m. Barcelona are not expected to pay that much however, with the deal involving a smaller fee up front, a series of variables and a 15% sell-on clause inserted into the contract.

Should Barcelona secure his signature, between Pedri, Gavi, Torre and Nico, they could already have the next generation of Spain’s midfield axis tied to the club. With the return of star signings however, they may not be able to afford their younger talents the same opportunities as they have to the likes of Pedri and Gavi.