Juanmi Latasa tipped for Real Madrid pre-season call

Real Madrid’s United States touring squad could include some unfamiliar names in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos are due to fly out to US next week ahead of three friendly matches in North America before the start of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti is easing his players back into full training as the new season comes around the corner but the Italian coach is still missing several key names.

According to reports from Diario AS, Ancelotti will give a chance to some of his Castilla stars with striker Juanmi Latasa impressing in pre-season.

The 21-year-old was a shining light for Raul’s reserve side last season with 12 goals from 30 games and he will get his chance to stake a first team claim.

The Spain U20 international will be under the microscope in the warm up games, and Ancelotti could utilise him as a squad option, if he opts against signing another attacker this month.