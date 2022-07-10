Jorge Mendes and Joan Laporta discuss strategy for Bernardo Silva deal

Barcelona have plenty of names on the table going into the crunch period of the transfer window and seems to be aspiring to a summer that will completely rejuvenate the squad.

Part of that summer runs through super-agent Jorge Mendes. Major clubs in Europe are bound to deal with Mendes sooner or later given the number and quality of his clientele.

On Monday it was reported that Barcelona’s head honchos Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany met with Mendes in order to discuss their plans for the transfer window. One of the main topics was Francisco Trincao, who appears primed to join Sporting CP.

Yet the other major topic on the table was Bernardo Silva, according to Mundo Deportivo. Mendes and Laporta spent time putting together a strategy of extracting him from Manchester City.

The Portuguese reportedly wants to play for Barcelona but City are likely to demand something in the region of €100m for Silva, a completely unassailable task for the Blaugrana at the moment. The idea hatched by the two would be to make a far smaller payment in the first instance, before spreading a fee over the next few seasons.

It should be mentioned that any move for Silva is contingent on Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman would have to leave Barcelona this summer for a fee of around €80m in order to facilitate a deal and should he not, there will be no bid for Silva.

With plenty of stories to play out over the summer, it remains to be seen exactly how Barcelona will line up next season. However going by the ongoing narratives, it seems Barcelona are far keener to invest in their frontline than their defence. Given their last major investments in the backline were Nelson Semedo and Clement Lenglet, neither of whom are at the club, it might be seen as an oversight.