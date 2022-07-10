Granada set to make quick profit on Luis Maximiano as Lazio loom

Granada shocked Spain by descending down to Segunda last season, just a year removed from the Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United and arguably their best season ever.

Relatively filled with talent, Granada make a happy hunting ground for clubs in the upper reaches of the top five leagues in Europe.

The next one to go looks as if it will be Luis Maximiano. The Portuguese goalkeeper arrived from Sporting CP last summer for €4m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the final details are being put into place on €10m move to Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. After an impressive season in La Liga, Maximiano’s move will please all parties, making Granada an impressive 150% profit after just a season.

Granada are in the process of rebuilding to try and return La Liga next season, but will do so without any of the architects that took them so far in the first place. Manager Aitor Karanka has however injected a sense of optimism at the club since his arrival late on last season.