Giovani Lo Celso misses Tottenham tour amid Villarreal links

Giovani Lo Celso has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season squad as he wraps up a permanent move to Villarreal.

The Argentinian international joined the Yellow Submarine on loan in January and became a key player for Unai Emery in the second half of 2021/22.

The two clubs have been working on a transfer deal with Spurs boss Antonio Conte already bringing in Yves Bissouma as his replacement.

Tottenham head off to South Korea for two warm up games in the coming weeks and Villarreal will now try to complete a €30m move for Lo Celso according to reports from Marca.

Lo Celso is not the only big name omitted by Conte with Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and La Roja international Sergio Reguilon also remaining in London.

Reguilon has slipped out of the first team picture since Conte’s arrival and he could be tempted by a La Liga return if an offer comes in.