Getafe star Dakonam Djene linked with Turkish switch

Getafe defender Dakonam Djene could move on from Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 domestic season.

The Togoloese international has been linked with a possible exit from the Spanish capital since 2019 after earning a reputation as one of the most consistent centre backs in La Liga.

However, Getafe have no immediate plans to sell him, despite his ongoing contract uncertainty.

Club president Angel Torres has hinted at an agreement to extend his deal from 2023 to 2025, but with a reduced exit clause, however, that is yet to be confirmed.

According to reports from Marca, defending Super Lig champions Trabzonspor have registered an interest in the 30-year-old, if he declines a renewal.

Rumours have intensified in recent days, after Djene followed Trabzonspor’s official social media accounts, but transfer talks are yet to start between the clubs.

Djene has missed just 14 league games in four seasons in Spain and Getafe could demand around €8m to consider a sale.