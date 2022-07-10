Frenkie de Jong’s plan to reject Manchester United revealed

Frenkie de Jong remains determined to stay at Barcelona this summer despite constant links with Manchester United.

De Jong is set to return for pre-season training next week after being granted an additional summer break due to his involvement with the Netherlands last month.

United remain locked in talks with La Blaugrana over a possible deal but de Jong wants to remain in Catalonia ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The former Ajax star is likely to be required to take a wage cut to stay at the Camp Nou despite the speculation.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the 25-year-old has a ten point plan to reject United.

Amongst the reasons listed are personal factors including his new house purchase and engagement, alongside his dream of establishing himself as a star player for his dream club Barcelona.

From United’s perspective, he wants to play Champions League football, and he has a lack of faith an immediate turnaround at Old Trafford, under his former boss Erik ten Hag.