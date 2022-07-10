Former Real Betis and Chelsea starlet goes missing from preseason after trial period

Former Real Betis loanee and Chelsea prospect Charly Musonda has not been seen by his club Zulte Waregem for a couple of weeks.

The Belgian attacking midfielder, now 25, was once one of the most exciting talents in European football, but never managed to turn that into consistent performance. Having been on Chelsea’s books since his youth, he was finally released by the club this summer. Despite loan spells at Betis, Celtic and Vitesse Arnhem, Musonda was unable to do more than threaten to fulfil his potential. He also suffered some serious ligament issues, which impeded his progress.

Embarking on a new start, Musonda was on trial with Belgian club Zulte Waregem, he was due to sign a deal with them. Yet speaking to the Mirror, manager Eddie Codier was unaware of his whereabouts.

“When will Charly Musonda return to training? I don’t know. Will he ever come back? No idea.”

“I don’t know whether we will pull the plug on him because he hasn’t been in since he trained a couple of weeks ago and there has been no contact. It’s more important that we concentrate on the group of players who are here at the club for pre-season.”

It’s important to point out he has been described as AWOL rather than missing. Even so, it’s concerning that Musonda has left no trace of his himself after seemingly committing to Zulte Waregem.