Former Barcelona presidential candidate warns against Robert Lewandowski move

Barcelona have been advised against signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lewandowski has remained steadfast in his determination to leave the Allianz Arena in the coming weeks after growing frustrated with life in Bavaria since the end of 2021/22.

La Blaugrana are in talks with the Polish international but Bayern are standing firm on their €60m valuation of the veteran striker, despite his contract expiring in 2023.

Barcelona are only currently willing to offer a maximum of €50m as the two clubs continue to manoeuvre in their negotiations,

However, despite Lewandowski and Barcelona’s joint desire to secure a deal, former presidential candidate Lluis Bassat believes a move would be a big mistake due to Lewandowski’s advancing age.

“Ten years ago, yes; but now I wouldn’t sign him. He is going to be 34 years old this year”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Bassat also criticised the role of current president Joan Laporta in the ongoing talks with the latter claiming an agreement could be reached ahead of the new season despite the financial issues.