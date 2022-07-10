Espanyol star clear on desire to stay at club as contract negotiations continue

Espanyol are in the midst of a revolution at the club. Having disposed of their CEO, sporting director and manager in recent months, players are starting to leave and they will have a new captain next season too.

Yet part of that revolution involves building around the quality already in the squad. With perhaps the exception of Raul de Tomas, nobody has more claim to that throne than Sergi Darder.

The 28-year-old midfielder was a constant source of excellent ball control and a key link between all areas of the Espanyol team last season. However with just a year left on his contract, it’s no surprise that interest in his situation is increasing. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Darder left fans in no doubt as to where he wanted to be next season.

“Whether I stay or whether I go, I will never be as happy as I am here and that is primordial in my way of looking at the renewal. Espanyol is my home, I have a year left on my contract and I am not in a hurry. I think if we all make an effort, there shouldn’t be any problems.”

Sport covered the quotes and although Darder did it admit that “it’s not something that depends solely on me,” he seems certain of his future.

Darder had promised much as a teenager coming through and although he has enjoyed a good career to date, has come more into his own at Espanyol. Part of that can be attributed to his mental struggles, something he has been able to deal with better lately.

“Now I am much more confident in myself. I am capable of losing two or three balls and can continue to keep playing that way and think about it as it as normal. Before I missed a pass and it was the end of the world.”

As much as these statements will be a comfort for Pericos, they will breathe easier when Darder puts pen to paper on a new deal. Recently Torino have been linked with the midfielder and it would be little surprise if more suitors appeared, in the event that negotiations stalled.