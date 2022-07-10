Eidur Gudjohnsen’s son to leave Real Madrid

Andri Gudjohnsen will leave Real Madrid this summer to join up with Swedish side IFK Norrköping.

Gudjohnsen, the son of former Barcelona star Eidur Gudjohnsen, joined the Los Blancos youth team in 2018, after spending time at both the La Masia and Espanyol academies as a teenager.

Gudjohnsen Jnr was born in 2002 during his father’s time with Premier League giants Chelsea before he joined the Barcelona project in 2006.

The 20-year-old has risen through the Los Blancos underage ranks before eventually being promoted to the Castilla ranks in 2021.

He was later included in first team match day squads but has not made a senior appearance.

According to reports from Diario Sport, via Swedish outlet Expressen, he will now leave the club on a free transfer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Icelandic international will undergo a medical in the coming days with the transfer expected to be announced by the Allsvenskan club next week.