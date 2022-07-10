Chelsea set Cesar Azpilicueta asking price

Chelsea have set an asking price of €8m for Barcelona transfer target Cesar Azpilicueta.

La Blaugrana have been chasing the Spanish international since the start of the summer but with no genuine progress on an agreement.

Chelsea previous economic sanctions appeared to have laid the foundations for Azpilicueta to complete a free transfer to the Camp Nou, but the situation has now changed.

Under new ownership, the Premier League giants activated Azpilicueta’s extension clause, tying him to Stamford Bridge for a further 12 months.

However, Barcelona remain determined to secure a deal, and Chelsea are open to letting their club captain decide his next step.

According to reports from Diario AS, Chelsea have now set a fee for the veteran full back, in line with his new transfer value, after renewing in West London.

Barcelona will reassess their options as the Catalan giants aim to improve a delicate financial situation at the club.