Celta Vigo confirm loan of former Real Madrid product from Sevilla

Celta Vigo have started making moves in the transfer market as they seek to reshape their squad under new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos. Following the addition of Luca de la Torre, the club announced that Oscar Rodriguez had also joined from Sevilla.

The attacking midfielder joins on loan for the season with an option to buy, which Diario AS put at €10m. Real Madrid still own 25% of their former youth product’s rights and will receive a quarter of the fee if that option is exercised.

The 24-year-old was one of the more exciting talents in La Liga when he joined Sevilla for €13.5m in 2020, but struggled to assert himself in Nervion. The second half of last season he spent at Getafe, making 18 appearances but providing just one assist.

It’s likely he will be seen as the replacement for Brais Mendez in Vigo, with the academy product heading to Real Sociedad. While Celta sold for Brais for €14m, it remains to be seen how much of his productivity can be substituted by Rodriguez.